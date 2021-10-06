The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 146,732 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 193.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 146,732 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $12,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $84,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 74.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $207,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.56. 5,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,138. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $2,559,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,791 shares of company stock worth $24,691,478. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

