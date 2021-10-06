The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 15,927 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Essential Utilities worth $12,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 459.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $46.42. 1,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,285. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.41. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $397.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

