The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 69,048 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 69,048 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.17% of Crocs worth $12,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $137.44. The company had a trading volume of 15,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,462. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.47.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

