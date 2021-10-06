The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,391 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of RH worth $12,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of RH by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 16,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,060,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH stock traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $630.41. 7,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,379. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $687.47 and its 200-day moving average is $660.24. RH has a 12 month low of $330.64 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. lifted their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.33.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

