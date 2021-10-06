The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $12.23 Million Position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,367 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 3.78% of The First Bancorp worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The First Bancorp by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in The First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in The First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in The First Bancorp by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The First Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FNLC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,943. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $328.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.60. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter. The First Bancorp had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 14.04%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

About The First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC).

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.