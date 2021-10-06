The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $12.50 Million Stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259,869 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.65% of QCR worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 559.5% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after purchasing an additional 101,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 49,002 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 509.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 218.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 29,028 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $51.71. 26 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $48.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $53.35.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.63 million. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

