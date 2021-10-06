The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $13.04 Million Stake in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,721 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.74% of HBT Financial worth $13,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in HBT Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 155.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

NASDAQ HBT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,323. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $443.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.43. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.15 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 14.16%. On average, research analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT).

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.