The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $13.22 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,075 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of LKQ worth $13,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,023,102,000 after purchasing an additional 214,343 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in LKQ by 37.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,705,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after purchasing an additional 272,470 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 10.8% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,387,000 after purchasing an additional 540,003 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LKQ by 151.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,563. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.