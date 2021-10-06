The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $13.49 Million Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,292 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $13,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

SMG stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.81. 6,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.63. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $139.20 and a one year high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

