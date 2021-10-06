The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $13.65 Million Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,411 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Citrix Systems worth $13,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CTXS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.46. 9,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.66 and a twelve month high of $146.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day moving average of $117.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $617,223.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,491,197.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,779. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

