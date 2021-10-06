The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $13.86 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 91.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,215,562 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.92. 85,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,505. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.83.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

