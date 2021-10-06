The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $13,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE BIO traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $718.76. The company had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,958. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $507.22 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $776.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $673.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

