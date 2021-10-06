The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 200.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,985 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $13,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of U. Resolute Partners Group boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 6.0% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,967 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,575 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 59.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 231.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 53.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,990,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $940,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $14,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,191,649 shares of company stock valued at $146,629,968. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on U. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

U traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,353. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.06. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.00. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

