The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,771 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,675 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $12,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

NYSE DB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 98,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

