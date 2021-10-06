The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,477 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 3.70% of Old Second Bancorp worth $13,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,858,000 after purchasing an additional 171,250 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 101,685 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 205,446 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 203,391 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,756 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Eccher bought 8,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis L. Klaeser bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 88,100 shares of company stock worth $1,036,708. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,596. The company has a market cap of $375.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.97 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

OSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

