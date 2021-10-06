The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,306 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.48% of Columbia Banking System worth $13,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,337,000 after buying an additional 686,986 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth about $22,727,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 38.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,026,000 after buying an additional 271,170 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,986,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,679,000 after purchasing an additional 187,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,896,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COLB stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.38. 7,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,313. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.41. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

COLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

