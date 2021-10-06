The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,441 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.50% of BRP Group worth $12,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,768,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,678,000 after acquiring an additional 177,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BRP Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,068,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,624,000 after acquiring an additional 658,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BRP Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,855,000 after buying an additional 21,258 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,808,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay A. Cohen purchased 2,800 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at $110,227. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BRP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.55. 2,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,816. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRP. TheStreet raised shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

BRP Group Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

