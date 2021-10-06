The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,941 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 82,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Sunrun worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,650,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $881,852.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,315 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $40.52. The company had a trading volume of 102,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206,517. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.