The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,509,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Axon Enterprise at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $1,371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,143,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,192,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $556,508.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 4,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total transaction of $863,396.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,510,812. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of AXON traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.36. 930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,189. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.46 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.79 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.01.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.