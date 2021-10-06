The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 11,695 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $13,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 820,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,224,000 after acquiring an additional 144,631 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 79.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 73.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.31. 9,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.24.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.