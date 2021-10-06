The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 28,144 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,144 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of AMC Entertainment worth $13,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 364.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,324.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 455,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 445,373 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 50.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 34,572 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 394,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,698,453. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.44) EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

