The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 15,677 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,677 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of The J. M. Smucker worth $12,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 329.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Shares of SJM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.84. 9,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,211. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.55 and a 200-day moving average of $129.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

