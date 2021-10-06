The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 16,863 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,863 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of WestRock worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of WRK stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $62.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

