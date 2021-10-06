The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,228 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Cboe Global Markets worth $12,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,770. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.54.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

