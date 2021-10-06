The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,479 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $13,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.95 and a 12-month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

