The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 30,134 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,134 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Howmet Aerospace worth $12,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

NYSE HWM traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,038. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.