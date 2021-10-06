The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 51,888 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,888 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of West Fraser Timber worth $13,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,904,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 102,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,101,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

NYSE:WFG traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.85. 3,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,113. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.31. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.36.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

