The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,229 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Packaging Co. of America worth $13,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 363,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 60,924 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,936,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.11.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.94. 4,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,832. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $109.09 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

