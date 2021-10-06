The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,785 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.27% of United Bankshares worth $12,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in United Bankshares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 156,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 23,287 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in United Bankshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,792,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ UBSI traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.42.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.