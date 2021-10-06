The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Trex worth $12,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 560.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 2,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TREX. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Shares of TREX stock traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $102.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,720. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.38 and a 200-day moving average of $101.90. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $114.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. Trex’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

