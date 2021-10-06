The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,558 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,634. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $86.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average of $86.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.