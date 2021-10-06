The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Up 3.3%

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.29. 47,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,787,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The RealReal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 3.09.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The company had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $54,021.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $84,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 432,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,295 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in The RealReal during the first quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter worth approximately $38,217,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in The RealReal during the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The RealReal by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

