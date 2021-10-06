The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 233.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,772 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams comprises about 1.4% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.14% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $97,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 13.6% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE SHW traded up $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.86. 1,406,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,792. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $310.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.33.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.28.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.