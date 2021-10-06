The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 189.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams comprises about 1.1% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 15.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 45.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Citigroup lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.28.

NYSE:SHW traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,792. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.