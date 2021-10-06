The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,921,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 834,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of The Southern worth $116,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,055,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,059,000 after acquiring an additional 201,181 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in The Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in The Southern by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.91. The company had a trading volume of 77,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.23.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.