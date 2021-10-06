The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Raised by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,501,602 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 631,003 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up about 2.4% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.21% of The TJX Companies worth $168,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.33. 9,990,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,425,761. The stock has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

