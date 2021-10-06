The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 338,931 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of The TJX Companies worth $49,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,168,030,000 after buying an additional 559,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,295,000 after buying an additional 479,849 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,487,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,991,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $927,412,000 after buying an additional 2,620,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,172,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $665,979,000 after buying an additional 331,224 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.33. 603,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,406,065. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

