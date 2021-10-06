The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Short Interest Update

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,530,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 16,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $683,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,487,053.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,937 shares of company stock worth $4,394,933 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 910.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 797.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 553.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.65, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average is $74.15.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

