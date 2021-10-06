The Very Good Food (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) rose 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 244,373 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 224,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08.

The Very Good Food Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VRYYF)

The Very Good Food Company Inc, a plant-based food technology company, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based meats and other food alternatives in Canada and the United States. It offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand.

