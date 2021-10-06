THEKEY (TKY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $88,868.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. THEKEY has a market cap of $5.16 million and $88,868.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000042 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000800 BTC.

TKY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

