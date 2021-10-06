TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Up 24.4% in September

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,680,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 23,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.89. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $81,203.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Bisaro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 196,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,522.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 961,000 shares of company stock valued at $697,070. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 18.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 30,864 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 25,498 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 837,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 31.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 196,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46,825 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.