Theratechnologies (TH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 13th.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.06 million during the quarter.

TSE TH opened at C$4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.86, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$427.25 million and a PE ratio of -12.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.50. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.61.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

