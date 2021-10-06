Theratechnologies (THTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 13th.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 112.84%. The business had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Theratechnologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of THTX stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $4.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63.

THTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Theratechnologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012,777 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.81% of Theratechnologies worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

