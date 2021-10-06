Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.2% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,348,000 after buying an additional 784,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after buying an additional 566,814 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,898,000 after buying an additional 451,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,014,647,000 after buying an additional 381,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $166,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.50.

Shares of TMO traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $575.61. The company had a trading volume of 54,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,313. The stock has a market cap of $226.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $616.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

