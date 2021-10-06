Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,031,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 275,355 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.8% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $6,069,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.9% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 332,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,934,000 after purchasing an additional 122,007 shares during the period. KDI Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% during the second quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.1% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO traded up $3.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $575.60. 1,125,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,881. The firm has a market cap of $226.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $562.17 and its 200 day moving average is $508.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

