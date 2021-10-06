Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000539 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $51.83 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00106512 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.77 or 0.00416602 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00038527 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00011258 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

