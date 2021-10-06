THG (LON:THG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $402.20

THG Plc (LON:THG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 402.20 ($5.25) and last traded at GBX 413 ($5.40), with a volume of 318202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 418.40 ($5.47).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of THG in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of THG from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 814.60 ($10.64).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 591.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 611.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The company has a market cap of £5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36.

In other news, insider Iain McDonald bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.53) per share, for a total transaction of £105,750 ($138,163.05). Also, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total value of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61).

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

