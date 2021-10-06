Thingschain (TIC) Price Reaches $0.0000

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Thingschain has a total market cap of $32,307.83 and approximately $3.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,036.87 or 0.99926470 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00062071 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 133.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00050893 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005286 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.40 or 0.00514555 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

