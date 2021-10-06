Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

Shares of TRI opened at $110.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.04. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $77.10 and a one year high of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

