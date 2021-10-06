THORChain Market Cap Reaches $1.98 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and approximately $63.54 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.84 or 0.00016182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00058798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00101459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00133640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,674.30 or 1.00056253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.28 or 0.06471541 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

